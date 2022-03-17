CUE Protocol Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CUE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.27 or 0.00027566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $85,833.95 and approximately $31.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.30 or 0.06840484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,842.73 or 0.99912127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041371 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

