Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CUEN opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10. Cuentas has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUEN. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cuentas by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cuentas by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 53,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

