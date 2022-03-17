CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVAC. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVAC traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,697. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after buying an additional 692,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $16,227,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CureVac by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 306,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CureVac by 2,929.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220,107 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

