CuriosityStream (CURI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 897.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,761 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 192,065 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 53,168 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CURI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

