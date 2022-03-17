CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 48.7% This Week

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $355.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00197021 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00026638 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00022689 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.00393645 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 161,073,123 coins and its circulating supply is 157,073,123 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

