CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 79,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,575,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.