CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CYBE opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 1,445.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.