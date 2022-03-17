Cybg (LON:CYBG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $137.60

Shares of Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.60 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 136.15 ($1.77). Cybg shares last traded at GBX 137.60 ($1.79), with a volume of 2,415,334 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -19.38.
Cybg Company Profile (LON:CYBG)
Further Reading
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.