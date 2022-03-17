D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $15.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.
About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.
