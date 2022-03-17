D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 1,211.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 186,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 172,082 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

