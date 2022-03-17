D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 10,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.