Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.29. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 107,461 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

