Daniel A. Camardo Buys 132,800 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Camardo purchased 132,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,390. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $181.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Athersys by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

