Daniel M. Pope Sells 696 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $7.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $422.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,814. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 0.78.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.96.
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
