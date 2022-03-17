Daniel M. Pope Sells 696 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $7.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $422.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,814. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.96.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.