Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €49.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($56.59) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.54 ($64.33).

Shares of BN stock traded up €0.32 ($0.35) on Thursday, hitting €53.08 ($58.33). The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of €54.83 and a 200 day moving average of €56.29. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

