Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0996 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

