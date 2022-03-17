DAOventures Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $280,714.22 and $22.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006704 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

