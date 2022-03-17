Darden Restaurants (DRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Darden Restaurants has set its FY22 guidance at $7.35-7.60 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $129.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.