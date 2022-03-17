Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.47. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,251,646 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DARE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 245,068 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $2,776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 1,077.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

