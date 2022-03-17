Dash Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $96.50 or 0.00235720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $184.94 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003845 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000971 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00034692 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.00775728 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,629,281 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

