Databroker Price Reaches $0.0517 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded up 45.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Databroker has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $4,329.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 48.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

