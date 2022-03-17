Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $465,712.38 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $465,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $650,934.90.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $524,732.04.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,039,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,003. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,888.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

