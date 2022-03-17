Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $277,738.02

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $277,738.02 and approximately $2,526.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.67 or 0.06865827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,860.63 or 0.99919771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040903 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,153,370 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

