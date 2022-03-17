DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Down 5.6%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

DATATRAK International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

Further Reading

