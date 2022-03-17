Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of PLAY traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,678. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,956,000 after acquiring an additional 252,102 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

