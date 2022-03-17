David Charles Adams Sells 3,910 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $565,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Charles Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.83. The stock had a trading volume of 286,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,025. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.44. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day moving average of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

