Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT) Shares Up 11.2%

Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.78. 51,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 90,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Davis Select International ETF (DINT)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.