Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA – Get Rating) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.59. Approximately 28,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 36,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.