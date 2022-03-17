Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA – Get Rating) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.59. Approximately 28,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 36,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.