DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in DaVita by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 52,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in DaVita by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DVA opened at $112.34 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average of $112.16.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.