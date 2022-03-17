Dawn Protocol Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00004237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $124.46 million and $2.51 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

