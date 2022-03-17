Deeper Network (DPR) Market Capitalization Hits $110.24 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $110.24 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.44 or 0.06858236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,926.37 or 1.00228016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040242 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

