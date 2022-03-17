DEEPSPACE One Day Trading Volume Hits $472,953.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $11.43 million and $472,953.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.92 or 0.06824826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,028.13 or 1.00006314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041241 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars.

