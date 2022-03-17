Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $17.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $406.15. 2,769,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,109. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $407.23. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

