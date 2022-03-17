DeFiner (FIN) Price Hits $0.0845 on Major Exchanges

DeFiner (FIN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $7.45 million and $162,751.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeFiner

DeFiner is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,204,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

