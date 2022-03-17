DeGate (DG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $401,106.00

DeGate (DG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and approximately $401,106.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

