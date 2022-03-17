DeHive (DHV) Price Down 10.4% This Week

DeHive (DHV) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $206,329.48 and $92,293.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.35 or 0.06875716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,584.30 or 1.00327424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00040196 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

