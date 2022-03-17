DEJAVE (DJV) Market Capitalization Achieves $16,589.48

DEJAVE (DJV) traded down 32.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 70.4% against the dollar. DEJAVE has a market cap of $16,589.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for about $6.30 or 0.00015450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,765.45 or 0.06786211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,719.53 or 0.99922898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00040420 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.