Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $81,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $66,699,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

