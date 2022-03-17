Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Trading Up 10.2%

Denison Mines Corp (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 355,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,074,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 147.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

