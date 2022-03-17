DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Up 16.0% in February

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $117,842,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after buying an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

