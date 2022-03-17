DerivaDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.80 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $57.80 million and approximately $816,700.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00005399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.92 or 0.06824826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,028.13 or 1.00006314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041241 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

