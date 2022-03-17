Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 1.90 and last traded at 1.85. 19,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 48,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average is 1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.98.

About Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF)

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of Helium and Oil & Gas properties. It holds interest in the projects HeliopolisHolbrook Basin Helium and Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit Oil And Gas. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

