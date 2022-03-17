Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PFGC. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.49. 1,003,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.60. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 205.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 459.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after buying an additional 1,018,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,362,000.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

