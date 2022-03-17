Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Target Price to GBX 3,350

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($45.51) to GBX 3,350 ($43.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FQVTF. Liberum Capital raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fevertree Drinks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,464.00.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock remained flat at $$20.75 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

