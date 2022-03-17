Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Target Price to €21.00

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($25.27) to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IDEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($37.36) to €31.00 ($34.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

IDEXY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 326,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,378. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

