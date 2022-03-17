Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $173.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $199.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.19% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.48.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $125.19 on Thursday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $197.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 25,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.