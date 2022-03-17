Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €21.30 ($23.41) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.12) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.67) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.69) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.62 ($25.96).

DTE opened at €16.80 ($18.46) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.67. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.92).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

