Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Shares Down 0.3%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.17. 4,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.