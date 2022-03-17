Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $11,443.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

