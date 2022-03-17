dForce (DF) Price Hits $0.0743 on Top Exchanges

dForce (DF) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, dForce has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. dForce has a market cap of $30.66 million and $24.39 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00035249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00105227 BTC.

dForce Profile

DF is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 412,536,981 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

