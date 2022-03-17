Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.25 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99.25 ($1.29). 4,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 66,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.29).
The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.44 million and a PE ratio of -70.89.
Diaceutics Company Profile (LON:DXRX)
See Also
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.